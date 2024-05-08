Corsairs XH kits gives you a complete package for custom water cooling

HQ

While most gamers dream of custom cooling their computers, it has always required a significant investment in tools, fittings and tubes.

With the latest Hydro X custom cooling kits, designated XH series, you get everything you need to get you going in a simple one-box solution, and naturally available with both RGB and in white for those that have those kinds of desires.

The kits comes with both bending tools, extra fittings for optional GPU cooling, and a unified exo-system that lets you setup and control everything via the iCUE software.

The XC7 RGB Elite CPU water block is compatible with all modern AMD and Intel CPU's, and is combined with the XD5 RGB Elite PWM Pump with integrated reservoir, all connected to a 360mm copper radiator. The kit even comes with premixed coolant and a hacksaw.

But the bad news is that this doesn't come cheap, even the smallest kit will set you back some 620 euros. Ouch.