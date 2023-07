HQ

In our most recent Quick Look, we give some early impressions on the littlest NVMe SSD that could, the Corsair MP600.

Its small stature shouldn't put you off looking into this PCIe NVMe, as it has around 4800 megabits of read and write speed, meaning it can keep up with a lot of its competitors. If you're going for a smaller PC build, or just looking for some handy storage that you can easily take on the go, this might be the thing for you.

Check out the Quick Look below for more details: