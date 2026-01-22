Corsair's latest keyboard can hit your QTEs for you while you game

HQ

At CES this year, we were fortunate enough to be given a full tour when we stopped by the Corsair booth. The PC accessories and hardware company had a lot on offer when we took a look around, from new AI tools (which we'll get to in another piece) to an entire history of the Stream Deck format.

Corsair's Andrew Williams took us through the entire setup at the booth, where he showed off the new Galleon 100 SD. The 100 tells us it's an 100% keyboard, and the SD stands for Stream Deck, as this keyboard has one integrated in its hardware. Beyond that, there are also additional features to give players a bit of extra support in their games.

"The cool thing about having this Stream Deck integration, and you can actually use it inside a game," Williams explained. "So for example, if you've played Expedition 33, you know you have your moves. You can actually just hit one of these [buttons], and it'll go through the entire thing and do perfect damage for you every time. So you don't have to sit there and click and hit your QTEs."

Check out our full tour below for more information on what Corsair had to offer this CES: