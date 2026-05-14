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In recent years, Corsair has really come into its own when it comes to offering extensive functionality at a competitive price, and the two latest keyboards designed to carry on this tradition are called the Vanguard 96. There is a wired and a wireless version, and we're looking at the former here.

In practical terms, it features a 96% layout, which means you get a sort of TKL design, but with the numpad and the rest of the functionality of a full layout preserved. It's a nice compromise, to be perfectly honest. The top plate is made of brushed "aerograde" aluminium, the keys themselves are double-shot PBT, and the small click wheel is metal, and it all looks absolutely gorgeous, no doubt about it. Even the sound is dampened by so-called "quad-layer foam," so it has that muted yet still tactile keypress sound that so many aficionados love.

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Technically, we have Corsair's own MLX Plasma switches underneath, which are linear, require 45 grams of actuation force, and are adjustable from 0.1 to 4.0 millimetres. They utilise Corsair's own Rapid Trigger technology to reset back to the actuation point instantly. Combine that with a polling rate of up to 8000Hz via Corsair AXON, and you have an experience where speed in all its forms becomes the name of the game. They are, of course, hot-swappable, so they can be replaced with either 3 or 5-pin switches later.

That's not even all as you get a sleek little 1.9-inch IPS LCD for stats, system info, dial feedback, or full Elgato Virtual Stream Deck integration, plus a magnetic wrist rest. So, you really get a lot for your money.

And yet, not really, because if there's one thing you can say about the Corsair Vanguard 96, it's that it's expensive. At the time of writing, it's available for around £160, which in 2026 is quite a bit to pay for a wired keyboard. Keychron's Q5 Max is noticeably cheaper and uses virtually no plastic; the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless costs the same—but is also wireless—and then there are a number of smaller brands offering a lot more for less.

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That said, it's hard to find an 8000Hz polling rate for a similar price, if at all, and when run through Corsair's increasingly advanced (and unstable) iCUE software, it can be an ecosystem with enough "hooks" to keep customers coming back. The six dedicated macro keys, the aforementioned "dial," the Elgato functionality, Corsair has had tremendous success in creating seamless, easy integration of various services into this software suite; you have to give them that.

If you ask me, a keyboard at this price point should offer a wireless option, and even though aluminium is used, there's a slightly annoying plastic feel here and there. That said, the Vanguard 96 is yet another good example of how Corsair, broadly speaking, has a good grasp of what customers want and consistently delivers it. In this case, you'll probably have to be really into the idea of 8000Hz to justify a purchase, but if that's the case, then you've probably found your next keyboard.