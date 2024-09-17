Corsair now owns the ailing Fanatec

HQ

The German sim-racing giant Fanatec and their parent company Endor AG have been struggling financially for a long time and earlier this year it got so bad that they could no longer pay off their loans and thus faced bankruptcy.

American Corsair, which had been interested in buying the company, saved the situation just after the summer by injecting tens of millions of pounds so that salaries and other expenses could be paid off, while at the same time they also took the opportunity to make an offer.

And this now seems to have gone through and Corsair can from today pride itself on being the owner of the struggling sim-racing giant. However, they promise that the products will remain unchanged and that Fanatec will be allowed to keep doing its thing.