Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60: Professional equipment in a compact design

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There are many reasons why enthusiasts want to save space on their desk, including pure performance. Every single millimetre on the desk and every single millisecond of delay determines the difference between victory and defeat. Fortunately, choosing a compact keyboard no longer means sacrificing vital versatility or cutting-edge technology. With the launch of the Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60 that compromise has been completely eliminated. Corsair has created a powerhouse in a professional-grade 60% layout, which packs next-generation Hall Effect magnetic technology into a space-saving chassis. The keyboard is built exclusively for speed, unwavering precision, and absolute freedom of movement, and it removes physical bulk to unlock the user's full potential.

At the heart of this structural marvel lie the newly developed MGX Hyperdrive Core Hall Effect linear magnetic switches. These switches are designed to provide unrivalled customisation and offer an adjustable actuation point ranging from an ultra-sensitive 0.2 millimetres to a deep 3.8 millimetres, allowing you to fine-tune the sensitivity of each individual key to perfectly suit your personal preferences. The switches are rated for 100 million keystrokes, and their durability is matched only by their performance capabilities. With the inclusion of Rapid Trigger for instant key reset and Multi-Action support for advanced macro execution, you can execute complex in-game commands with absolute ease and fluid responsiveness.

When the game demands raw speed, the Corsair Axon keyboard utilises hyper-processing technology to deliver an astonishing 8000Hz hyper-polling rate, sending your inputs to the PC at lightning speed. This extreme performance is backed by full key rollover with anti-ghosting and FlashTap SOCD control, ensuring that every single input is registered with flawless precision, whilst optimising your rapid movements and counter-strafing techniques.

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Despite its compact size, the Clipper Pro Mini 60 is built to withstand heavy use. It boasts an impressive IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring the keyboard remains resilient against accidental spills and other hazards for long-lasting durability. Acoustically, Corsair has integrated a two-layer sound-dampening design that effectively absorbs keypress noise, leaving you with a clean and satisfying sound profile during intense battles. The visual appeal is equally uncompromising, with vibrant RGB lighting that can be programmed for each individual key, shining through durable, tri-colour PBT double-shot keycaps for dynamic lighting setups.

Everything can be easily adjusted without cumbersome software installations via the user-friendly Corsair Web Hub. It's a cross-platform ecosystem with compatibility spanning PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, ensuring your ultimate control setup is ready to dominate, no matter where you plug it in.

Are you ready to take over your desk with up to 60% space efficiency, unrivalled magnetic customisation and lightning-fast response times that remain resilient come rain or shine? The Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60 is your ultimate tool for outpacing the competition.

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