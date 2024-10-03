Corporeal is a new photographic paranormal 90's mystery game that won't let you sleep

If you're willing to spend a few sleepless nights, Corporeal might be the game for you. Just announced by New Zealand indie developer Cold Out Interactive, Corporeal is a photographic mystery game, in which you have to put together a family photo album to uncover the truth of what happened to you years ago.

As the sole survivor of unexplained events in the mid-90s, you search for answers in an archive of photographs rescued from the ruins of your childhood home. You are tasked to see every photo, put them in order and combine them to create new scenes, in "tactile, minimalistic puzzles".

The narrative and the puzzles are said to be non-linear, so there won't be a fixed path to obtain the truth. In fact, we may be able to "alter the narrative" by our choices and our own deductive skills... if we have the courage to look through all these eerie photographs in search for ghosts and other paranormal stuff.

The premise of the game reminds us of Immortality, but instead of watching hours of disorganized film reel, you will manipilate old, granular 90s photographs, with a retro interface. It certainly feels like a game that will be hard to put away as we unravel the misteries, and although not strictly a "horror game", it has the potential to be as chilling as Sam Barlow's award-winning game.