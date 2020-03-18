Coronavirus: We share our first Out of Office update

The coronavirus is having an impact on all aspects of our everyday lives, and that's true for the team here at Gamereactor just as it is for many of you at home.

Luckily for us, we're privileged enough to have jobs that we can do from home, and in this limited series of videos, we're going to examine how the ongoing pandemic is affecting us in our local territories, and what we'll be doing to pass the time while we wait for things to improve.

First up it's our very own GRTV editor, Dóri, who reports from his workstation at home.