Coronavirus: Razer will make one million face masks to help

The world of video games is a tech-savvy one with many peripheral makers making excellent hardware to complement our gaming. Several companies have already announced that they are making an effort to combat the coronavirus in different ways (from resources to entertainment for quarantined people), and now Razer has decided to do the same thing.

Being skilful peripheral makers, the company has now announced on Twitter that they "intend to donate up to 1M masks to the health authorities of different countries globally". It was also revealed that its "designers and engineers have been working 24-hour shifts to convert some of our existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks so that we can donate them to countries around the world."

Hats of to Razer for being a good sport and helping out in a crisis like this.