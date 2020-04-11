Coronavirus prompts surge in game-playing and spending

All around the world, more and more people are being isolated at home because of the coronavirus. So, what can you do at home to entertain yourself? Call us surprised, but it turns out that a whole lot of people have decided to spend their time with video games.

The global marketing research company Nielsen has now shared some interesting data (based on 3000 active gamers surveyed) on this topic, which reveals that at least 20% says they are playing more video games now than before the COVID-19 outbreak. In the US, this number is even higher with 45% claiming they play more games. It's also the same result in France where it's 38% and it's 29% in the UK.

More gaming also means more spending and among the people in the US answering the survey, 39% say they are spending more, with digital spending being the big winner. At least 23% of everyone surveyed, says they are now spending more on digital than physical nowadays.

The increased demand has also put a strain on the online services provided by the main platform holders, with Microsoft, Sony, and Valve all making public their efforts to maintain a steady performance for everyone after the surge of people heading online.

