Coronavirus may cause 30% decrease in PC sales

The Global PC sales will fall 30% in Q1 2020 according to Digitimes, who has acquired the knowledge from its own industry sources.

This is due to sales plummeting in Europe, China and the US. However, there is a chance that sales will start catching up again in Q2, as China has started recovering, and even large cities report on whole days without new cases of infected citizens.

This could also signal brighter times, as industry sources have revealed to Gamereactor that supply could be a problem in itself if chinas doesn't start production again within a reasonable time.

"With many cities in North America and Europe locked down and the EU closing its external borders, Amazon has also announced that its warehouses in the US and the UK are only storing and shipping daily necessities from now on until April 5, and the move is expected to hinder PC sales during the period," states DigiTimes.

Digitimes also cited its sources, claiming that cooler manufacture Asutej has estimated a 40% drop in shipping in Q1.