CorgiSpace is a short-form arcade experience that has just shadow-dropped

The Day of the Devs showcase didn't just have a wealth of indie announcements to share with its viewers, it also had a few bigger surprises in store, such as the reveal from developer Adam Atomic.

As part of the show, the game CorgiSpace was revealed and then subsequently shadow-dropped on PC so that any interested fans can snag themselves a copy as of this very moment.

Looking at what this game offers players, it's a series of more than 12 8-bit games that slot into arcade, adventure, puzzle, action, and other categories, with each title designed to be short and consumed quickly. Hence the name, as the 8-bit experiences have "short legs on purpose."

While you'll have to play the game to see the full slate of 8-bit projects on offer, the trailer below and the information shared by Adam Atomic confirms that we can at least look ahead to Kuiper Cargo, a run-based puzzle game, Cave of Cards, a mini rogue-like, Mole Mole, a sokoban puzzle with a twist, Dino Sort, a logic puzzle game, and Rat Dreams too, this being a top-down Soulslike.

CorgiSpace has been developed using PICO-8, and you can play it as of now.