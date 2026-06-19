Corentin Moutet fined $40,000 for saying the "f-word" seven times live on TV

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Corentin Moutet has been fined for his poor taste joke during an interview at the Queen's Club Championships in London, when he said "f*ck" seven times on live TV in the BBC. The first time was by accident... and the following six times were intentional, trying to play with the BBC reporter, Jenny Drummond, who continuously apologised to the viewers, eventually giving up on the interview.

This attitude and intentional swearing has cost him a lot of money: the competition has decided to fine him with $40,000 (£30,325), with represents almost the entire prize money he got for reaching the second round of the tournament in London, £32,800. It is the maximum punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct, BBC reports.

The French player, ranked 36 in the world, will appeal. Moutet is well known by his provocative attitude, which has caused him mistakes in the past, like in the Davis Cup last year, when he wasted a point by doing a (failed) cool move, and eventually lost the match... and France was eliminated.

Moutet was defeated in the last 16 of Queen's Club by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.