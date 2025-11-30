Core Keeper announces next major expansion and Nintendo Switch 2 release in January

HQ

Pugstorm and Fireshine Games have announced that Core Keeper, the pixel art underground exploration and co-op sandbox game has reached 4 million copies sold to date across Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. And it will soon continue to grow into a new one, as the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on 28 January 2026.

This version boasts significant performance improvements over the Switch version, and aims to maintain 60 FPS, as well as visual improvements to lighting, shadows, water quality and particle effects. Best of all, it now expands from four to eight players simultaneously. Switch 1 players can also benefit from this expansion by accessing a co-op game session created on the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Best of all, upgrading to the Switch 2 version is free if you already own the Switch 1 version.

Alongside this new platform and sales figures, Core Keeper has also announced the Void & Voltage Update for January 28, which adds a new biome called Breaker's Reach, along with new enemy types and the colossal new boss robot "S.A.H.A.A.B.A.R". New weapons such as the flamethrower and minigun are also added. Advanced automation and base management tools are also added.

You can check out all the new features in the trailer below. Have you tried Core Keeper?