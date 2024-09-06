HQ

Today, I want to share my experience with a sandbox adventure game that caught me by surprise and has kept me glued to my PC screen for the past few days. Usually, every time I write an article, I start with a brief introduction. But this time, I'm going to follow the rules of the game.

And I say this because when you start Core Keeper, the first thing that comes to mind is, "What the heck just happened?". One moment you're in the game menu, and seconds after starting, you feel like you've been thrown into a dark pit with no way out, armed with just a lantern and some basic tools. Your character wakes up in a cave where you can't see a thing, and from the get-go, you realise there are no manuals or guides here: it's just you. Your first instinct is to put torches everywhere (in my case, maybe I went a little overboard, as you can see in the photos below). The lack of a detailed introduction is intentional, of course, designed to plunge you straight into exploration.

And speaking of exploration: the world of Core Keeper is vast and full of diverse biomes. You can visit places like the Clay Caves, with their earthy atmosphere and rocky formations. The feeling of digging through layers of earth and discovering new areas is incredibly satisfying. There's nothing like the thrill of finding a vein of valuable minerals or a secret cave filled with treasures.

This is an ad:

Yes, I said treasures. One of the first things that surprised me was how the game highlights resources. As you dig, minerals and gems shine in such a way that it's impossible not to bring out your inner Gollum. This makes mining feel less tedious and more like a constant hunt for more and more treasures.

However, after a few hours of gathering resources, you realise it's time to build a shelter. This is where Core Keeper truly shines. The freedom to design and build your base is impressive. From a simple cabin to a complete underground fortress, the possibilities are almost endless.

You use the materials you've gathered, like wood and stone, and start experimenting with different combinations. The ability to customise your base is not only fun but also gives you a sense of ownership and brings out the builder in you.

This is an ad:

But not everything is a bed of roses: as fun as the building is, there are also moments when the system feels a bit cumbersome, especially when trying to find the right materials. On more than one occasion, I found myself desperately trying to figure out the right way to craft a tool or an item. And while the complexity adds depth to the game, it can also be frustrating when you're in the middle of a project and realise you're missing a component or material.

On a positive note, one aspect that really surprised me was the cooking system. The ability to combine ingredients to create different types of meals is a nice touch that adds an extra layer of depth. I experimented with different combinations of ingredients I found while exploring, and each dish impacts your stats. Preparing a good meal can make all the difference on a dangerous expedition.

Cooking is also a way to experiment with the game, trying out recipes and seeing how they affect your health and energy. Although the system is relatively simple, the fact that you can prepare meals that give you specific bonuses in the game adds a strategic depth I wasn't expecting (and which you don't normally find in this type of game).

So now you might be thinking: I've explored, I've built, I've cooked. Now what? Easy! Now you fight! When I felt ready enough, I decided to face some of the game's bosses. The battles are intense and require both skill and strategy. You face creatures that are not only visually impressive but also have unique attack patterns that test your abilities.

Each boss you defeat not only grants you valuable loot but also unlocks new areas and resources. This keeps you wanting more, as each victory brings a sense of progress and discovery. However, the grinding (that is, having to repeatedly perform the same tasks) to collect the materials to summon the bosses can sometimes be exhausting. The amount of resources required can make the game feel repetitive in the final stretch.

On the other hand, exploring new biomes is one of the most exciting parts of the game. Each area has its own aesthetic and challenges. From the Desert of Beginnings to the Sunken Sea, each biome feels unique and presents new enemies and resources. For example, when you venture into the Desert of Beginnings, you find an arid landscape and new creatures you haven't seen before. The transition between biomes not only changes the environment visually but also introduces new mechanics and resources that enrich the experience.

I think one of the greatest pleasures of Core Keeper would be playing in co-op mode. Unfortunately, I had to play Core Keeper solo, but I think playing with friends would make the experience much more fun and dynamic. Collaborating in base building, exploration, and combat would add an extra layer of enjoyment.

As for the graphics, Core Keeper's visual style is a charming blend of pixel art that reminds me of the retro games of my childhood. The choice of colours and dynamic lighting bring each biome to life, creating a vibrant and detailed underground world. The music and sound effects perfectly complement the atmosphere, creating an immersive and captivating experience.

Support for mods and seasonal themed events adds another layer of replayability. The ability to modify the game and customise the experience is a big plus. Although integration with third-party platforms for mods can be a hassle for some (and some mods I tried didn't work), the opportunity to experiment with additional content is a significant advantage.

And while my experience with Core Keeper has been largely positive, it's not without its challenges or elements I would change. The lack of detailed tutorials can be a barrier for new players, and the procedurally generated world can make it difficult to find certain artifacts or resources without additional guidance. Additionally, the skill system, while functional, could benefit from greater depth and variety to maintain long-term interest.

In summary, Core Keeper is a gem in the sandbox genre that offers a rich and varied experience in a fascinating underground setting. Despite some drawbacks, such as excessive grinding and a somewhat flat skill system, the game excels in its ability to deliver an immersive and fun experience.

If you enjoy games that combine exploration, building, and combat with a retro touch, Core Keeper is a valuable addition to your collection. With its expansive underground world, the possibility of playing in co-op mode, and support for mods, the game has great potential to continue growing and evolving. Definitely, a recommendation for those seeking a unique and engaging adventure in the vast abyss of Core Keeper.

Grab your pickaxe and get ready for an exciting exploration into the depths!