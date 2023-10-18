Coral Island to leave Early Access next month

HQ

Developer Stairway Games has announced that its tropical farming sim, Coral Island, will officially be leaving Early Access next month and debuting as a 1.0 title. The game, which originally entered into Early Access last October, will be upgraded to its "complete" version on November 14, 2023, and to add to this, will also be debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on the same day.

Talking about what the game will include at its 1.0 launch, Stairway Games has stated that there will be a storyline to revitalise the town, more in-depth interactions with NPCs, ability to get married, more house customisation options, pet adoption features, and various other new mechanics and features on top of that. Be sure to read the full 1.0 release notes here.

The main catch with the game being upgraded to its 1.0 version is that the Early Access edition will not be compatible with it, meaning any current save files will be inaccessible come the 1.0 release.