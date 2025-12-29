Copper prices set for biggest rise in 15 years

HQ

Copper, a key metal for renewable energy and industrial infrastructure, is on track for its largest annual price increase in over 15 years, climbing more than 35% in 2025.

The metal has joined silver and gold as a safe-haven investment amid worries about the falling value of the dollar. Copper's December price topped $12,000 a tonne, marking its biggest rise since the recovery following the 2008 financial crisis.

As posted on X:

"Copper has officially entered a price-discovery phase after breaking decisively above major resistance. This could prove to be one of the most important macro assets of 2026, in my view. Price-discovery moves are often explosive by nature, and I believe that is likely the case here. Game on."

Further reading: Elon Musk warns of industrial risks as silver hits record high.