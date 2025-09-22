Copenhagen Airport shuts down after "large drones flying in the area" "(The airport) is currently closed for take-off and landing, as 2-3 large drones have been seen flying in the area. The time horizon is currently unknown."

We just got the news that operations at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended after police reported drones flying near the runways, prompting immediate safety measures. "(The airport) is currently closed for take-off and landing, as 2-3 large drones have been seen flying in the area. The time horizon is currently unknown," police said in a statement posted on X. It's too soon to draw conclusions about where these drones were coming from, so stay tuned for further updates.