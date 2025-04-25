Copa final this Saturday is the first of two back-to-back Clásicos

HQ

The third Clásico of the season is almost here! And this time, it will be another final, the Copa del Rey, no less, a competition dominated much more by FC Barcelona lately, but one that Real Madrid desperately needs if they want to end the season with a trophy, that will be played on neutral grounds in La Cartuja, Seville.

A Clásico is always a super exciting match to see. For Real Madrid, it could be a turning point if the season: winning this match would not only give them a new trophy, but also add some more excitement to LaLiga, where they are fourth points behind Barcelona, but with another Clásico right around the corner, on May 11, that could potentially close the gap to a dangerously close single point.

They would need to play at a level rarely seen this season to beat a Barça that has already thrashed them twice, 4-0 and 5-2. And without key defensive players like Camavinga or Alaba, injured this week. Barcelona will also be without Robert Lewandowski.

Recent precedents in Clásico Copa finals: 2014, 2011...

Out of the two, Real Madrid is the most recent Copa winner, in 2023 (a year where Madrid eliminated 4-1 Barcelona in semi-finals). But Barça has dominated the competition recently, winning in 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015.

However, the last two times a Clásico happened for a Copa final, it went Real Madrid way, in 2014 and 2011. There have been seven Clásico Copa finals in total, the first one dating back from 1936. Real Madrid won four or those. Will they increase the gap, or will Barça level the tally? We will know on Saturday, April 26, from 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST.