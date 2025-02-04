Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Next games for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid this week

HQ

With Champions League and Europa League going through a brief stop, domestic competitions resume this week. In England, The semi-finals of the EFL Cup and the round of 32 of the FA Cup will be played in the next eight days. In Spain, the quarterfinals for the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) also take place this week.

The first one to play will be Atlético de Madrid against Getafe: tonight, Tuesday February 4, at 21:30 CET (one hour less in UK time). The match will be played at Atleti's stadium, given them even more chances as one of the favourites for the cup this year.

Tomorrow, Wednesday at 21:00 CET, Leganés vs. Real Madrid will take place. Leganés, a city south of Madrid, has recently defeated Barcelona and Atlético in Liga, and will face a dwindled Real Madrid, without Mbappé, Bellingham, Rudiger, and Alaba.

The last two remaining games will be played on Thursday, Feb 6: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna at 19:30, and Valencia vs. Barcelona at 21:30. Just over a week ago, Barcelona thrashed Valencia 7-1, a team facing relegation this year... although they play at home.