Copa del Rey draw, first rivals for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid

The draw of the round of 32 of Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup, took place on Tuesday, which is also the first round for the top four teams in LaLiga last year (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic) who had been exempt from playing until now. Matches will be played between December 16-18, with exact dates and times to be determined.

The draw always pairs lower ranked clubs from second, third and fourth division with the higher ranked clubs from LaLiga, and the knock-outs are played in one single match, always played at the stadium of the lower ranked clubs.

For many, it is the only opportunity to test against the top clubs of the countries, particularly for CF Talavera (Segunda Federación, fourth division), Guadalajara (Primera Federación, third division), Atlético Baleares (third division), facing Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, respectively.

Copa del Rey matches on third round (December 16-18)