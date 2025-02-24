Copa del Rey: Dates and time for the semi-finals, including Barcelona - Atlético de Madrid

HQ

The Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semi-finals take place this week: in the break before the Champions League round of 16, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid play the first round before the final.

Unlike the previous rounds, the semi-finals will be a two-legged knockout. The first leg will take place February 25 and 26, but the second leg will be in April 1 and 2, after the Nations League break.

The draw decided that Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will face off twice in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid got "lucky" and got paired with the, on paper, weaker Real Sociedad. This will be the start of a hellish week for Atlético, with the round of 16 matches against Real Madrid, and another clash against Barcelona on March 16 in Liga, playing at home: both teams will face off three times in a little over a month. Their last encounter, in December, was dominated by Barça... but Atleti got the victory in the very last counter-attack.

Copa del Rey semi-finals:



Barcelona-Atlético: February 25 at 21:30 CET



Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: February 26 at 21:30 CET

