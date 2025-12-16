Cooper Flagg becomes youngest NBA player to score +40, but Dallas Mavericks still cursed

HQ

Cooper Flagg, the new player for Dallas Mavericks, first pick of the NBA draw last summer, continues to impress with a record-breaking first NBA campaign. Weeks ago he claimed a record held by LeBron James, and now he has done it again, becoming the youngest player (and first ever at 18 years old) to score at least 40 points in a game.

He has surpassed... LeBron James again, who scored 37 points 22 years ago, December 13, 2003, at the age of 18. Flagg scored 42 points in 42 minutes last night.

The bad news is that despite Flagg's feat, it was not enough to win: Dallas Mavericks lost 140-133 in overtime to Utah Jazz, and that the 17th defeat for the franchise (10 victories). Bad luck continues to follow the Mavs, who have not recovered since the blow of losing Luka Doncic. Cooper Flagg is a reason to be excited for the future, but the present is still depressing for the team, who fired their general manager last month after alienating all their fans.