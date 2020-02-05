Cookies

Co-op slasher Hellpoint gets April release date

Cradle Games' recently announced the release date for its hellish slasher, releasing new trailer showing the game in its current state.

The Canadian developer Cradle Games revealed the release date of its action game Hellpoint yesterday. The dark sci-fi title will launch on all current consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) and on PC on April 16. The studio gave the futuristic Soulslike an interesting twist because they are changing up the game environment every time the player dies. Depending on the current position of one's spaceship (you'll circle around the event horizon of a black hole, which combines various occult fantasies with pseudo-sciences) different things happen, according to the official press release.

When the time comes, you will be able to play Hellpoint with another player locally (split-screen, as you can see further down below in the screenshots) and online, but the couch co-op will not work on the Nintendo Switch. The game may not be the most appealing game visually speaking, but some of you may still be interested in the mysterious sci-fi theme we know from games like Immortal: Unchained or even The Surge.

