Co-op PvE scenario Road to Berlin starts in World of Tanks

PC players of World of Tanks will be able to demonstrate their tank driving skills for the next two weeks. Today, a four-parted PvE-scenario called "Road to Berlin" starts, in which the Soviet Union, England and America take on Nazi Germany. In this game mode, five players compete against the AI and push the computer-controlled forces back into the German capital. This game mode plays on four different maps but the only new iteration is Berlin itself, which will be available on May 8.

In these missions, players must reduce enemy presence, secure and hold areas, and eliminate special threats on the way. According to Wargaming.net, you can expect some surprises, including "unique abilities, such as air and artillery strikes, [and the use of] special ammunition". Participants receive another tank for their hard work, as well as cosmetic items, customization options and medals. Road to Berlin runs until May 18.