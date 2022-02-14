Co-op horror FPS Ripout is also coming to the current-gen consoles

Ripout is a co-op horror FPS developed by indie studio Pet Project Games. The setting is the protagonist being one of the last surviving Earth's soldiers in the year of 2084, and with the help of your trusty Pet Gun companion, "fight your way through procedurally generated derelict ships filled with mutants capable of reconfiguring their alien bodies". Your task is to try to survive, and preserve mankind's legacy - for more setting and details, you can visit the official website.

Anyway, this game was originally announced for PC only (via Steam), but in a recent post, Pet Project Games revealed that they are going to partner up with publisher 3D Realms and thus bring their first upcoming gaming project to the latest gen consoles - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series - as well. Even though the concrete release date hasn't been confirmed yet, Ripout is still planned to arrive in 2022, according to the developer. A brand new trailer has just been released, you can check it below. You can also find a few images at the bottom of this text, and we gotta say, the mutants do look quite disturbing.

Will you give Ripout a try when it launches?