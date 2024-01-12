Coolermaster Project New V8 handles 300 Watts

HQ

This is an aircooler we actually do need, optimized for top-tier CPUs and capable of handling thermal loads up to 300W.

It utilizes a redesigned capor chamber system, and has composite heat pipes that almost doubles the Q-max for maximum heat transfer efficiency.

Design-wise it is kept stylish yet functional.

"The Project New V8 is more than just a cooling solution; it's a testament to Cooler Master's commitment to innovation and quality. Whether you're a gamer, a creative professional, or a tech enthusiast, this cooler is designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and style."

It's expected to be realized and in stores within a reasonable time frame as demands for such products are high due to increasing thermal loads of CPUs.