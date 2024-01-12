Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Coolermaster Project New V8 handles 300 Watts

Air coolers are still a viable CPU cooling solution.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

This is an aircooler we actually do need, optimized for top-tier CPUs and capable of handling thermal loads up to 300W.

It utilizes a redesigned capor chamber system, and has composite heat pipes that almost doubles the Q-max for maximum heat transfer efficiency.

Design-wise it is kept stylish yet functional.

"The Project New V8 is more than just a cooling solution; it's a testament to Cooler Master's commitment to innovation and quality. Whether you're a gamer, a creative professional, or a tech enthusiast, this cooler is designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and style."

It's expected to be realized and in stores within a reasonable time frame as demands for such products are high due to increasing thermal loads of CPUs.

Coolermaster Project New V8 handles 300 Watts


Loading next content