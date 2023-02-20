Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Coolermaster made a 1300 Watt SFX power supply - but it isn't cheap

ATX 3.0 is here, and massive wattage follows

Coolermaster has just released their V SFX Platinum series that is ATX 3.0 compliant at 1100 and 1300 Watt, with 80 Plus Platinum, and full-bridge LLC, and ITX and ATX compatibility, as well as full modular cables and an all-Japanese capacitor alongside 10 years of warranty. So much power in so little space. Too bad you can't fit an RTX 4090 that can use the 1300 Watt to its extent in an ITX case - well, not any standard modules.

It will be in stores later this month, and prices are 479.90 Euro (1100W) and 489.

90 Euro (1300W).

