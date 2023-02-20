Coolermaster made a 1300 Watt SFX power supply - but it isn't cheap

HQ

Coolermaster has just released their V SFX Platinum series that is ATX 3.0 compliant at 1100 and 1300 Watt, with 80 Plus Platinum, and full-bridge LLC, and ITX and ATX compatibility, as well as full modular cables and an all-Japanese capacitor alongside 10 years of warranty. So much power in so little space. Too bad you can't fit an RTX 4090 that can use the 1300 Watt to its extent in an ITX case - well, not any standard modules.

It will be in stores later this month, and prices are 479.90 Euro (1100W) and 489.

90 Euro (1300W).