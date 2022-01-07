CoolerMaster launches new hardcore AIO liquid cooler

HQ

CoolerMaster has just launched the Flux series, aiming at performance and more or less nothing else. It comes in 240 and 260mm variants and utilises a dual chamber pump with a high-speed motor equipped with ceramic bearing impeller and an enlarged copper base to house the microchannels separated by ultra-thin fins.

The radiator has been slimmed down to what is essentially a low-profile, while fin density has gone up from previous models, and a new series of Flux fans has been designed, with an angled inner fan frame, which should increase air intake. They are designed to be "air balanced" with connected fan blades which allows for more stability at high speeds. They also have ARGB, and so does the pump. There is an RGB controller included, as pump and fans ARGB can operate independently of each other, or they can be controlled via the MasterPlus+ software.

PL240 Flux is priced at 190 Euros, PL360 Flux will be 220 Euros.