Coolermaster introduced a lot of new things at CES 2024

Coolermaster has launched a massive amount of stuff at CES 2024, so lets have a look:

The X-series PSU line includes the X Silent Edge Platinum models, the first fanless PSUs achieving high wattages of 850W and 1100W, offering silent operation without compromising power.

The X Silent MAX Platinum 1300 gives you quiet performance at a remarkable 1300W.

X Mighty Platinum delivers power options up to 2800W, equipped with 4x 12VHPWR connectors for enhanced compatibility and performance - holy smoke!

"Each model in the X-series embodies Cooler Master's dedication to high-quality, high-performance power solutions."

MasterHub is a modular hardware platform for streamers and tech enthusiasts alike. "The MasterHub's design allows for seamless integration of various modules, catering to diverse digital management needs. With components like the 15XKEY Module for direct app control and the 2XROLLER and 5XFADER Modules for workflow enhancement, MasterHub provides new control and flexibility in digital interfaces".

GP2711 Monitor is a Fusion of "Superior Cooling and Visual Excellence". It has a special heatsink and thermal back cover, which delivers enhanced cooling and durability. Featuring MiniLED technology, high contrast ratios and quantum dot technology.

Sneaker X Bounce PC System: "A Masterpiece of Innovation and Expression".

The Sneaker X Bounce PC system is, well, a "limited-edition collaboration with graffiti artist Bounce, combines advanced engineering with artistic flair."

Starting with Sneaker X, Cooler Master takes things a bit beyond, featuring detachable speakers and "the street culture cred of Bounce's artistry. This system is a testament to Cooler Master's ability to blend technology with cultural trends, offering an immersive and expressive computing experience.". Not sure what that means in human language, but it looks cool.

Throne X is "A Multi-Purpose Musician Stool with Tactile Feedback". An "all-in-one musician stool that integrates technology with artistry, allowing musicians to feel the rhythm physically, providing a new level of interaction when playing". It sounds super cool, but also pretty disruptive to be honest - but this is the stuff CES is known for, crazy comcepts.