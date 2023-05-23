Cooler Master's new gaming shoe costs $6000

HQ

Have you long dreamed of owning a PC that looks like a shoe? Then Cooler Master's crazy new build Sneaker X might be something for you. It's a truly crazy creation whose only problem is the not too wallet friendly price tag of $6000. Not exactly free in other words. But on the other hand, you are guaranteed to have the craziest computer on this side of the equator (and probably the other side as well).

The project has been going on internally at Cooler Master for over a year and now it seems that an official launch is approaching. On the manufacturer's official website you can check out a number of different variants of the PC build, but the exact components that will be included are still secret. We assume that Cooler Master will reveal the final details in the near future.

Do you want to own a computer shoe?