Cooler Master's GM2711S monitor is a great gaming option without breaking the bank

As a PC builder, you might only be familiar with Cooler Master from their cases and cooling products, but they also make a lot of other components, one of which is the GM2711S monitor. Like all gaming monitors today, it has a weird name that doesn't tell you much about the product, but it's rather impressive.

It's a 27-inch, 1440p monitor for around 400 euro. It's not dirt-cheap, but it is certainly a less expensive option and for what you get it's a very good monitor. It goes to 180Hz which isn't the highest in the world, but is certainly enough for a gamer who doesn't care too much about things like competitive Counter-Strike.

We got to check out Cooler Master's GM2711S in our latest Quick Look. If you want to hear our full thoughts, be sure to check out the video below: