Cooler Master releases shark gaming PC for $7,000

Bulky gaming computers in various forms are nothing new, but the new boastful build from Cooler Master may be among the craziest and most inspired we've seen so far.

SharkX, as the gaming computer is called, takes the form of a robot shark and is packed with optimised components, adapted to its unique shape, to say the least.

What we find under the shell is basically no big deal. Among other things, an Intel Core i7-14700F and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, which together with the other parts cost around $7,000. Crazy but fun.

Could you imagine owning SharkX?