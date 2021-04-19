Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Cooler Master MasterFrame700

Want a PC case that looks like nothing else? Then Cooler Master will make you the talk of the town with their MasterFrame 700.

It's fully customisable, and can switch between an open-air case or a highly flexible test bench.

It is made and designed with a strict focus on custom loop cooling and easy, on-the-fly, testing of hardware, while showing off your components in "panoramic tempered glass."

Being made as a three part system, it is made as a motherboard-tray with two wings that open up, with sturdy and massive hinges that allow the system to open up during load. This provides the user with a whole new level of possibilities for an astounding build. It also has rubber feet to ensure it doesn't move.

If you fold down the side wings, the MasterFrame700 is able to function fully as a test bench, and holds no less than three 360mm radiators for those that need extreme levels of cooling for their components.

It retails for €199.99, depending on region.

