Cooler Master GM2711S

Unfortunately, it's still hard to find a decent gaming monitor at a reasonable price, but 27" in 1440p, or QHD as it's called, is a good offer. Cooler Master's latest devices offers a 180Hz, IPS panel, and this time it means a response time of 0.5ms. There's also 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage and HDR400.

In addition, it is coated with a special film called "A.R.T" - Advanced Reflectionless Technology, which is a multi-layer coating that both prevents glare and limits harmful light. Normally it's just some kind of hard coating, often just called 3H, but I haven't tried A.R.T before. It's actually something that works. I normally play with the lights on, but even with relatively powerful LED bulbs there wasn't much glare, so it works and is not just empty marketing, as I might have expected.

There is of course what you would expect from a modern monitor, which is HDR400 and Adaptive Sync. There are also no built-in speakers, which is a bad habit - it has to stop. And you'll need a screwdriver to set it up. I'm not a fan of that. The screen doesn't click into the bracket on the stand, but has to be screwed in, which is a few more steps than strictly necessary, but then you can also pull and turn the screen with a clear conscience.

There is a microphone input, but it requires the USB hub built into the monitor to be switched on, which is nice, but not something I think a monitor should be able to do, just as the headphone output also belongs in the computer in my world.

The design is Cooler Master's slightly edgy modern design, which unfortunately also means a thick bottom edge with a big logo - and why? I don't quite understand that. On the other hand, the monitor is surprisingly solidly built, which I didn't expect in the price range. The design is also reflected in the OSD menu, and it's kind of funny that Cooler Master has spent time and money to make such a small thing fit into their design. There are actually an astonishing number of settings, but you have to be careful. One overdrive function is extremely harsh, as is Motion Blur, and it compromises image quality. You can compensate for some of this by manually tweaking the settings afterwards, but it's a bit of a pain in the arse. Dynamic Range is also dangerous, and it especially affects black and shadow reproduction if it's turned up too high. I kept it at minimum, but I'm sure there are those who think it should be maxed out.

Right now, we're all waiting for OLED screens to come down in price, but at the same time, the good IPS panels have dropped a lot in price. So this monitor with a 180Hz, 0.5ms IPS panel costs around £230 for 1440p in 27". That's cheap. It's really cheap. It's less than half the price of an equivalent monitor with an OLED panel.

What's not to be found is RGB. What a shame... There's also no built-in frame counter, timers and other OSD, which I personally never use except when testing monitors - I think it's simply cheating in competitive games.

Colours are generally good, and far more saturated than you normally see with cheap monitors. The colours are typically washed out, almost anaemic, and honestly quite lacking - it's somewhat better here. You can probably get by without calibration from the start, but I have to admit that I fiddled with the settings a bit. Not much, maybe five minutes, but it was enough to bring it a bit closer to my preferences, especially considering that green or red is typically a bit dominant "out of the box". On the other hand, I didn't tamper with the brightness. In fact, I lowered it a bit. Cooler Master itself says that the monitor is rated at 350 nits, but an average output of 200 nits, but I actually think it's a lot brighter than most other monitors rated at the same. Either you get more for your money or Cooler Master has found a new way to minimise light loss. The monitor supports HDR, but I have to admit that I didn't find any noticeable difference.

What could be missing, however, is contrast. Maybe it's sacrificed to get 0.5ms response time, but maybe what I need most of all is more contrast. On the other hand, I don't think I've ever tested a monitor with such good motion blur. There's usually always a lag, a kind of trace, pixels that are delayed in relation to the image, and it's annoying as hell, but it's almost completely absent here. I didn't get to try it out myself, but there are also rumours that the monitor is actually fully G-Sync compatible, just not certified, which will increase the value of the monitor quite a bit for many.

It really is a great monitor for the money.