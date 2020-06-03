Cool pre-order bonus for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You're watching Advertisements

We still don't know when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released, although October 20 was leaked during the May 4 celebrations before being rapidly removed. But at least we now know there will be a really cool pre-order bonus to enjoy for those buying the game at Best Buy in the US, and hopefully also at participating re-sellers in Europe.

It is a steelbook with Lego-Han Solo frozen in carbonite, available for Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Check it out below, almost makes you want to get the physical version regardless of what you usually prefer, doesn't it?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spans over the nine main movies and seems to be absolutely ridiculously packed with content, like roughly 500 playable characters. Check out the latest trailer below the image to freshen up your memory.