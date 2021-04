You're watching Advertisements

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches on Friday and a Japanese commercial for the game has been shared online by Square Enix. This one does not offer any gameplay, but is rather a mix of live action and CGI in quite spectacular way.

You can check it out below. Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is being released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is basically a remaster of Nier Replicant from 2010, which was only released in Japan.

You're watching Advertisements

Thanks, Siliconera.