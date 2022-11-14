Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Cool Easter egg found in Microsoft Flight Simulator

You can play older installments in the long running series on an aircraft dashboard.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new Easter egg has been found in Microsoft Flight Simulator, as it turns out you can actually play Flight Simulator 4.0 for DOS and three even older versions of the game thanks to the new 40th Anniversary Update.

This was noted by The Verge's Senior Editor Tom Warren, who also has an instruction video on how to play the older games in the new game by choosing the right aircraft and making the right choices.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released in August 2020 to much critical acclaim, and has since them been fleshed out even further with several content updates and patches. It's available for PC and Xbox Series S/X, but can also be enjoyed on other formats (like Android, Ios and Xbox One) thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming support.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Related texts

0
Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content