Cool Easter egg found in Microsoft Flight Simulator

A new Easter egg has been found in Microsoft Flight Simulator, as it turns out you can actually play Flight Simulator 4.0 for DOS and three even older versions of the game thanks to the new 40th Anniversary Update.

This was noted by The Verge's Senior Editor Tom Warren, who also has an instruction video on how to play the older games in the new game by choosing the right aircraft and making the right choices.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released in August 2020 to much critical acclaim, and has since them been fleshed out even further with several content updates and patches. It's available for PC and Xbox Series S/X, but can also be enjoyed on other formats (like Android, Ios and Xbox One) thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming support.