Cook twice as much with half the effort with Ninja's Double Stack 2 XL

Air frying is without a doubt the biggest and hottest fad in the culinary space, as it feels as though everyone, everywhere has an air fryer of some kind in their kitchen. But which one is right for you? That's the age old question, a question that hopefully we can in part answer through our ongoing Quick Look video series.

On the latest episode of the show, our very own Magnus has got his hands on the Ninja Double Stack 2 XL, which is a bigger air fryer model that features a dual-drawer setup so that you can cook twice the food in a similar dimensional package. It also comes with six customisable functions and is claimed to have enough room to produce a meal to feed eight people at once.

To learn more about the Ninja Double Stack 2 XL, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.