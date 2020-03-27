Cookies

Convoy is coming to consoles in April

Upcoming strategy RPG Convoy is set to release for consoles this April after having lingered on PC since 2015.

PC players have been able to familiarise Convoy for quite some time now, considering the game has been available on Steam since 2015. That's a lot of time to be absent from consoles, but alas, that will finally change soon. The studio announced that Convoy will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 8, introducing a concept that can be described as a cross between FTL and Mad Max.

Using top perspective and pixel art, Convoy will put players in control of a group of vehicles in a post-apocalyptic setting. It's not a driving game mind you, but rather a strategy game, forcing you to deal with a series of situations in order to survive and fulfil your goal. Oh, did we mention that vehicle destruction is permanent in this game?

Click below to see the first Convoy trailer on the consoles.

