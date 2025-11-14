Convicted former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, target of an "egg attack"

HQ

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was target of an "egg attack" during the presentation of his book 'Matar a Rubiales' (Kill Rubiales). A man threw three eggs to Rubiales, shouting "shameless!", hitting him with one in his back. Quickly, security forces stopped down the man and was arrested by the police.

Later, it was found that the man who threw the eggs was... his uncle, also named Luis Rubiales. "He's an unbalanced person, someone who is not well. I didn't even know who he was; I found out later because he was wearing a mask. More than apologizing, he'll have to answer to the courts", Rubiales said about his uncle.

Luis Rubiales was talking about his book, where he counts his version of the unwanted kiss he gave to football player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup 2023 celebration, that caused a big controversy, his destitution from his role and later condemn for sexual assault (although he was acquitted of coercion when he tried to keep the issue silent).

According to La Vanguardia, Rubiales' other uncle, Juan, has been one of the most critical persons with his nephew, who was dismissed as a chief of staff from the RFEF, and later accused his nephew of corruption, using Federation funds to pay for an orgy.