Convergence Games Showcase returns later this month with epic two-hour broadcast

We're expecting a Nintendo Partner Direct to happen this week and to provide updates on a bunch of games coming to Switch platforms. There are also rumours that a State of Play will happen later in the month, and this is on top of smaller-scale broadcasts and shows, like the many that Blizzard has been offering up and will continue to do so throughout the month.

But this is hardly all that's in store for gaming fans. Now it has been confirmed that the Convergence Games Showcase will be making its return in a couple of weeks, all for a new show that will be around two-hours in duration and will provide updates on over 30 indie and AA games.

The Showcase will happen at 19:30 GMT/20:30 CET on February 19, and you can watch it live on YouTube, Twitch, and even Steam. As for what to expect, a short teaser has been promised that namedrops a few developers and games.

"Indie players from around the world will have a virtual front-row seat to the two-hour livestream featuring some of the most promising games coming in 2026, including MOUSE P.I. For Hire (Fumi Games/PlaySide Studios), DenshAttack! (Undercoders/Fireshine Games) and the highly comedic How Many Dudes? (Butterscotch Shenanigans). Publishers and developers confirmed include Secret Mode (NUTMEG!, Everything is Crab), Kwalee (Grime II, Modulus), and Super Rare Games (Teeto, Townseek), with many more revealed on the night. The livestream will include extended live gameplay from favourite creators including ChilledChaos, Laimu, TayderTot, Yenkoes, Preach, BearBoo, Cheebiez, Shakey, The Hot Cross."

Will you be tuning into the Convergence Games Showcase in a couple of weeks?