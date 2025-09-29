Convention display seems to confirm Switch 2 versions for five Lego titles

HQ

Next year, TT Games will be launching its anticipated Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on a multitude of platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2. Seemingly, by the time the game arrives, the developer will have had plenty of experience getting its games to run on the hybrid successor platform, at least if some new display banners at Zurich Pop Con are to be believed.

As per X user Rebateman, a display for Nintendo Switch 2 shows five Lego titles that do not yet have dedicated versions on the platform. The titles are as follows:



Lego City Undercover



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Lego Jurassic Park



Lego Harry Potter Collection



Lego DC Supervillains



The post does even suggest that these could just be the tip of the iceberg too, as they sign off with "and maybe more I missed."

As for what we should expect from the Switch 2 versions of the games, smoother performance and better graphics seem to be the usual improvements compared to the original Switch editions, but as TT Games has not confirmed any of this yet, we should stay tuned before speculating any more.