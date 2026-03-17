Convenience kills the joy of gaming

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When I recently wrote my article on the Virtual Boy, I dug out my old trusty machine, which kindly powered up and began displaying its distinctive red graphics. I played to refresh my memory ahead of the review of the new Switch accessory, and chose to focus primarily on Mario Clash and Wario Land.

Nintendo is rapidly adding classics to its subscription service.

It was only meant to be a bit of quick research, especially as the device is incredibly unergonomic, but I actually ended up sitting for hours playing, with Wario Land in particular proving a challenge. Although both these titles are good games, there are better games to spend the evening with, so why did I get hooked on these? I have a theory.

I've actually noticed something interesting before. When I play any of the many classic games available on the Switch and Switch 2 via Switch Online + Expansion Pack, my engagement tends to be half-hearted. I can switch between all the games whenever I want, and all the challenge is gone because I can rewind time and undo mistakes.

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I love retro gaming and am happy to revisit the finest and more obscure moments of gaming history to experience the magic of yesteryear. My old 16-bit stalwarts are still going strong, and every now and then I buy a new-old game I haven't played before. I often lie in bed playing when I'm in the mood for retro, and I can play for hours on end when I'm using the cartridges. But it's not the cartridges that make it possible.

I also have a Mega Everdrive Pro so I can play emulated titles when I don't want to open a box, deal with a broken cartridge, or buy a Kickstarter ROM. It's also a cartridge that looks just like a Mega Drive cartridge in every way, but allows for Save States and the like. When I play games from these, I naturally use these features and suddenly it feels less interesting and a bit more soporific.

There are many ways to use save states on the Super Nintendo, such as FXPAK Pro.

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You're smart readers (you do read Gamereactor, don't you?) and can guess where I'm going with this line of reasoning, namely that the entertainment value of retro gaming diminishes to some extent if you make it too easy to access them and add save states. I think it's the equivalent of firing up Netflix on a Friday night and deciding what you want to watch. The choice is so vast, which makes it harder and a bit less engaging. You end up choosing something on a whim, whereas those of you who were around during the video-rental era will surely remember how you'd pick your film and head home, only to then enjoy it in an almost ceremonial manner.

Save states, for their part, have been described as something that makes old games enjoyable even today. There's some truth in that, but they also sap the entertainment value. Old games weren't difficult because they were impossible to beat; they were challenging because they were often only about an hour long. If you remove the challenge, what remains is an adventure you rush through without having to put your heart and soul into it.

By mindlessly playing through titles such as Mega Man, Castlevania, or Contra, their excitement and spirit are completely lost.

It often means you miss brilliant gameplay details, such as how ingeniously designed Yellow Devil's movements are in the first Mega Man, when the beast moves back and forth across the room. It's certainly designed to be fairly easy to beat, but it requires top-notch focus and concentration, followed by a rush of adrenaline and endorphins when you succeed. Anyone who uses save states and thereby completely eliminates this will never understand its greatness.

It's for exactly the same reason that FromSoftware's titles are so popular today. These aren't games you can play half-heartedly; you have to be fully invested. No one will tell you where to go; you have to figure that out for yourself, and no one will tell you how to beat the bosses, as again, you have to figure that out for yourself. The feeling of success is euphoric; you feel competent and that you've achieved something worthwhile.

Games such as (from left to right) The Adventures of Bayou Billy, Fester's Quest, Ikari Warriors, and Ghost 'n Goblins are all NES games that I would argue are impossible to complete without the aid of cheats.

So am I declaring war on save states? No, not at all. Of course, there are old games that are completely impossible, not least Battletoads and Trojan, and these really do require the option of save states to be played again and it's barely even possible with aids like these. What's more, old games are just that, old, and it's easy to make mistakes so you miss things and, in the worst case, might not even be able to progress. Furthermore, you can't save (and if you can, it's only at selected points, resulting in long travel distances).

But during the NES era, games were made primarily for children; I was a child myself during that era, and we breezed through the games one after another. They weren't that difficult, but as I said, they do require a bit of emotional investment. The Mega Man series is often considered insanely difficult, but as a bloke approaching 50, I can still breeze through them without too much trouble. It's not because I'm such a bloody good gamer (because I really am not, except perhaps in fighting games where I can usually hold my own reasonably well in the right company), but because I've played them a lot and practiced.

Titles such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong are essentially retro games in a new guise and would have been rather bland if they'd included save states.

For me, who often has retro consoles out on display and knows which older games to play on the PlayStation 5, Switch 2, or Xbox Series S/X, when younger, budding gamers come to visit I often get confirmation that these are timeless classics. Even children who are used to more modern games tend to get hooked if I offer them a round of Ice Hockey on the NES, Sonic the Hedgehog on the Mega Drive, or Goof Troop on the Super Nintendo. Good games are timeless if you play them as intended.

As I said, there are games that simply cannot be enjoyed without save states, but what almost all of these titles have in common is that they aren't particularly enjoyable even with them - though at least they can be played through. However, we also have genres where save states actually add value, and this mainly concerns longer adventures and role-playing games. Having to start over from the beginning in an adventure lasting several hours is no fun, and writing down unreasonably long passwords is something that actually adds nothing. Furthermore, as mentioned above, it's nice not to have to backtrack in role-playing games just to save at one of the unreasonably few locations that allow this.

FromSoftware creates games that must be enjoyed in the same way as the classics and are incredibly popular. If save states had existed, they would probably never have become as big as they are.

But lazily picking a game from an endless library of ROMs where you use save states means you'll almost certainly never be able to grasp the greatness of whatever it is you're playing. For that reason, it's lovely to find a Mega Drive gem (the format I'm collecting most of right now) and pop the cartridge in at home. Three lives and usually no continues. If I die, I die. Starting an epic retro game like Alisia Dragoon, Ranger-X, or Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi feels just as magical as when they were new. I have to fight my way through, try to learn what's going wrong when I inevitably die, and then try again. If it gets really tough, it's a rage quit, a walk in the fresh air with the dogs, after which, armed with a cup of coffee or a cold beer and some dried mango, I give it another go and often succeed.

The satisfaction is immense, and that feeling of listlessly flicking through a pile of games just to dip your toes in them for a few minutes before deciding they feel hopelessly outdated vanishes instantly. As recently as last weekend, I bought the remake collection Mega Man: The Wily Wars for the Mega Drive from a well-stocked games shop and once again I was glued to the screen in a way you don't get when you're using aids.

Older games can be challenging, but if we managed them as children, we can manage them now too. Games like Sonic and Mario's finest moments from the 16-bit era will never feel outdated.

Not all classics have aged well, but many have. If you just give them a fair chance, there's a goldmine of great titles to discover. If children managed these games in the 80s and 90s, so can you and there are even studies showing that these games are <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUO8LrPkekg/" target='_blank'>great exercise for your brain because you have to be fully engaged, challenged, and can't just play on autopilot. There's a reason why the classics are called classics, and it's not because they're old games, but because they're good old games. That's a huge difference. Enjoy them properly and watch a new-old world open up, which explains why we fell so in love with these games back in the day.