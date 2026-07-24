Controversy with tennis schedule in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: immediately after Wimbledon

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In two years, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will begin: a compressed calendar of just two weeks, between 14-30 July 2028, and with the tennis competition lasting almost the entire run of the Games. The schedule for tennis at the next Summer Olympics have been revealed, and experts and fans cannot believe that the competition will begin barely three days after Wimbledon 2028.

Men's singles in LA 2028 will take place between July 20 and July 28; women's singles will start the same day and end one day earlier. Men's and women's doubles will take place between July 21 and July 27 (men) and July 28 (women), while mixed doubles will be between July 19-20. It will take place at the Carson Zone, one of the designated areas for sports that will also have track cycling, field hockey, rugby seven and archery.

This means that tennis at the Olympics will begin just 3 days (4 for the singles event) after Wimbledon 2028 ends (July 3-16). Tennis journalist José Morgado called it "crazy", and many think that this will likely cause in a series of withdrawals or even "forced" early exits from Wimbledon (a tournament that is mandatory to all seeded athletes who are not injured) to save energy for the more appealing Olympic event.