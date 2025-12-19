Controversy with Spanish Cup draw as it gives top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona unfair advantage

HQ

The Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) round of 32 concluded this week with several surprises (first division clubs like Villarreal, Getafe or Celta de Vigo were eliminated), but the qualification for the top four clubs (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Bilbao), who narrowly defeated their rivals, often third division clubs.

The draw for the round of 16 games, to be played on January 13, 14 and 15, 2026, will be made on January 7, because there's one remaining round of 32 match to be played, between Granada and Rayo Vallecano, as Rayo was playing Conference League at the same time (beating Drita 3-0 and qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA competition as fifth in the league stage).

However, there's controversy as the draw will not be fair for all teams. The four clubs that play the Spanish Super Cup, meaning the top two teams in LaLiga and the top two teams in Copa the previous seasons (Barça, Madrid, Atleti and Bilbao) will be paired by lower category rivals in the Copa draw.

That means that there there will not be any chances for a Clásico between Madrid and Barça or a derby between Madrid and Atleti at this early stage of the competition. In addition, it offers better chances to those top clubs to qualify for quarter-finals, an advantage many people feel it's unfair, and many feel the competition is taylor-made to ensure that either Madrid or Barcelona reach the final (which was the case last year).

Clubs for the Copa del Rey round of 16 draw:

These are the clubs that will take part in the Copa del Rey round of 16. They will be paired after the draw on January 7, and remember that the Pot A teams will only be paired with Pot C teams...

On January 6, the last remaining round of 32 match will be played between Rayo Vallecano (first division) and Granada (second division).



Pot A: Super Cup: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Athletic Club Bilbao



Pot B: First Division: Elche, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Betis, Osasuna y Alavés



Pot C: Second Division: Deportivo, Cultural Leonesa, Racing, Burgos y Albacete



Round of 16 matches will be played between January 13-15, 2026, a one-legged knock-out match to be played always in the lower category team (or by draw in case of matches between teams from the same category).

Quarter-finals will remain being a one-legged match on February 4, with the first leg of the semi-finals on February 11 and the second leg on March 4; and no date for the final yet.