Controversy with England cricket team as they are caught drinking between Ashes games

Controversy with the English cricket team, after reports that the players were drinking between matches, following three defeats in a row against Australia in The Ashes. Many outlets published that some players were drinking "for a significant portion of their time in Noosa, as well as on two previous days in Brisbane", according to BBC Sport.

The drinking happened during breaks of the five-test series between England and Australia, with Australia winning the first three tests (two more tests will take place in December and January).

Rob Key, England director of cricket, told BBC Sport that he doesn't agree with drinking culture, but feels that reports have been exaggerated and headlines have been misleading. "We'll be looking into seeing what the facts are as opposed to the things that have been embellished or elaborated on".

"When you see a picture of five or six guys sitting down for lunch, a couple of them having drinks, you need to see what's going on with that", Key continued, although he will investigate his players. "If it's true that it became a stag do and people are out drinking all the time excessively, that's not acceptable. I don't agree with a drinking culture. I don't like a drinking culture."