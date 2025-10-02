Controversy on penalty that cost Manchester City a 2-2: "really stupid thing to do in the box"

HQ

Manchester City blew their chances of nailing a perfect start of Champions League with two goals by Erling Haaland by receiving a late penalty against Monaco, the match ending 2-2. The penalty was caused by Nico Gonzalez, kicking in the head England defender Eric Dier, who later transformed the penalty.

This incident sparked a heated debate between players and staff for both teams, with one Monaco coach being sent off. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano was asked to review the action, which initially went unnoticed, to VAR, and the penalty was given.

Reviewing the replays, many people point out that Dier hits the ball first. However, Gonzalez's foul was deemed dangerous play, his foot hitting Dier's side of the face. Pep Guardiola said that the foul was "a really stupid thing to do in the box in such a big game in the last minute".

"If you kick someone in the face, I guess it is a penalty. There was no doubt they were going to give a penalty. You just have to see the picture for one second on the screen and it is a penalty in European football."

Those frustrations are understandable because it continues, as BBC points out, a recent trend of Manchester City receiving a late goal: a 2-1 loss against Brighton after conceding a goal in the 89th minute, a 1-1 draw against Arsenal, receiving the goal in the 93rd minute...