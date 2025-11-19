Controversy in France after Mbappé made a visit to Dubai following "fake injury"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé, after scoring a brace against Ukraine in the World Cup qualifiers last week and securing qualification for World Cup, was called off from the team. The French National Team said that he had some pain in his ankle which required further extamination, and would return to Madrid to undergo tests. Not too surprising, given that the team was already mathematically qualified for the FIFA competition.

However, it was later revealed that Mbappé had made a trip to Dubai. According to French outlet RMC Sport, he went to Dubai straight on Saturday, without going to Madrid first, where he stayed at the Atlantis The Royal and visited a padel club.

This had led to several newspapers in France questioning the FFF, saying they lied about his potential ankle injury, and simply let the player skip an irrelevant match. It has been reported too that he will return to the Real Madrid training grounds and no medical tests will be carried, and will be available for Sunday's match against Elche.