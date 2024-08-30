Controversial wrestling figure Mr. McMahon to receive Netflix documentary

HQ

If you're even remotely familiar with the world of pro-wrestling and sports entertainment you're likely going to know the name of Vince McMahon. In recent months, the disgraced former chairman of the board at WWE has faced a court battle following allegations of sexual abuse from former employees.

Now, Chris Smith of Tiger King fame is going to show the world the rise and fall of Vince McMahon in a new documentary series for Netflix. Mr. McMahon will premiere next month, on the 25th of September, and will provide footage from four years of the documentary being made.

"Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations," Smith said. "The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind."

